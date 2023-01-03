INDIASCI-TECH

Blaupunkt launches new soundbar at Rs 7,999 in India

German consumer electronics giant Blaupunkt on Tuesday launched a new soundbar, which comes with an 8-inch Woofer in the country, for Rs 7,999.

The ‘SBW250’ soundbar is available on Amazon and Blaupunkt’s official website, the company said in a statement.

It “boasts of 200Watt” that delivers a “thumping bass and crisp audio.”

It features an 8-inch Woofer encased in a solid frame that increases the feel and eliminates any vibration.

Moreover, it comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range and also comes with a digital display for instant information.

“Connecting with your TV via HDMI ARC/Optical/AUX/Line-In and Bluetooth is easy,” Blaupunkt said.

“The sleek and sophisticated look offers an elegance that adds a touch of class to your audio-visual experience and the materials used are of the finest grade,” it added.

The SBW250 soundbar comes with an equaliser that balances and controls the audio with four sound modes– ‘Song’, ‘Cinema’, ‘Dialog’ and ‘3D’.

The new soundbar also features dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports.

