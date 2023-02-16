Marine scientists and experts from across the globe have called for blending technological innovations with indigenous traditional knowledge in respective regions to improve livelihood of fishermen.

They were speaking at a panel discussion on future proofing of small-scale fisheries on the sideline of the ongoing international symposium on innovations in fishing technology, here on Thursday.

Referring to major challenges in the small-scale fisheries (SSF), John Lansley, Fishery Industry Officer of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN said culturally appropriate technologies significant to respective regions need to be developed to enhance the contribution of fishing to food security.

“Relevant innovations are crucial to meet a set of targets such as sustaining production in coastal waters, mitigating climate change, developing mariculture, reducing conflict among multiple users of coastal zones, tackling trade barriers and developing value chain. In addition to scientific and technological innovations, effective utilisation of age-old indigenous traditional knowledge existing in different localities as much as possible is utmost important to develop the SSF and improve livelihood of traditional fishers”, said Lansley.

Dr P Krishnan, Director of the Bay of Bengal Programme-Inter Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) said modernising the small-scale fisheries sector is the need of the hour, to deal with the concerns such as low productivity, low price realisation and labour issues.

“The modern SSF sector will take decisions based on traditional knowledge and scientific evidence, helping to maximise the value of the catch”, said Krishnan.

Flagging concern on growing issues such as climate change impacts, overfishing and scattered input and output market structure, the panel discussion proposed ensuring financial covers such as credit and insurance to the small-scale fishers.

It also suggested taking urgent actions for innovations concerning craft and gear improvisation, hygienic fish handling, economical post-harvest, safety of fishers and easy access to advanced communication and information technologies.

The meet also demanded that small fishing vessels be fitted with on-board freezing and sorting facilities, a long-pending issue in the SSF, to boost post-harvesting and value creation. It is high time the small fishing vessels be equipped in a way helping them to venture into deep sea for fishing.

Dr Daniel Stepputtis, Scientist of the Thunen Institute, Germany said environmental impacts should be minimized for a sustainable and healthy existence of the sector, maintaining that sustainability covers ecological, economic and social factors.

The symposium is being organized by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation, the National Fisheries Development Board, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and national fisheries institutions.

