From a small skit by visually-impaired students to engaging in different games, the launch event of the TV show ‘Shravani’ was aimed at raising awareness about how blind people overcome the many challenges that confront them in their daily lives.

In the show, which is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from Ramayana, Gaurika Sharma (8) will be seen playing Shravani, who takes care of her blind parents.

Gaurika said: “I am super excited to be a part of ‘Shravani’. The show has lots of emotion, drama and fun. I feel so lucky to play the lead in this show, and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

After the skit, the National Association for the Blind (NAB), along with the artistes and the media, participated in some games that were meant to inform everyone as to how visually-impaired people use their other senses to complete tasks.

Arti Singh, who is making her debut in a negative role in the show, said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of ‘Shravani’ and play the role of Chandra. Her character is an epitome of wickedness and deceit, and I can’t wait to bring her to life on screen.”

Later, Pallavi Kadam, Director at NAB, expressed her gratitude and said that the motive of the organisation is to make people aware.

The show features Gaurika Sharma, Preetika Chauhan, Vicky Singh, Arti Singh, Manmohan Singh, and Shivani Chakravarty in key roles.

The story portrays how the little girl helps her parents in their day-to-day life and strives to help her father regain his vision after a mishap. Her ultimate goal is to become an eye specialist to cure people and help them.

The show will air on Shemaroo Umang from April 24.

