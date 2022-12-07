Centuries by openers Salman and Md Ashiqur Rahman helped Bangladesh overcome Nepal by 114 runs to secure their second consecutive victory in the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind played at the Sledge Hammer Cricket Academy, here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were put into bat by Nepal’s captain Khemananda Ghatre. The Bangla openers put on a massive unbeaten partnership to flatten the Nepal bowling attack.

Salman played an unbeaten knock of 125 in 65 balls with the help of 20 boundaries. Md Ashiqur Rahman smashed 118 runs of 60 balls (19×4, 1×6) to take Bangladesh’s total to 267/0 in 20 overs.

In reply, Nepal could not manage 153/7 in their 20 overs. Only opener Santa Pahari could offer some resistance in the Nepal innings scoring 51 runs (54 balls, 6 x 4). Salman was adjudged the Man of the Match.

In the other round robin match played at Saket Sports Complex, South Africa beat Australia by 5 wickets to open their account in the tournament.

Electing to field, South Africa restricted Australia to 180/7 in 20 overs. Brewer Maiga Ned (69, 42 balls, 9 x 4) and Zannis Michael (34, 31 balls, 2 x 4) put together 81 runs for the second wicket to give Australia a good platform but they lost regular wickets towards the end of the innings restricting their total to 180.

Chasing the challenging total, South Africa were cruising towards the target backed by knocks from Issac Asanda Bidla (70, 45 balls, 7 x 4) and Sphelele Khalala (26, 32 balls, 1 x 4).

Sphelele Khalala was retired hurt when the score was 132/1. South Africa lost four wickets for 47 runs but eventually was over the line in 18.3 overs. Issac Asanda Bidla was adjudged the man of the match.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh – 267/0 in 20 overs (Salman 125 not out, Md Ashiqur Rahman 118 not out ) beat Nepal 153/7 in 20 overs (Santa Pahari 51; Md Arif 1/10) by 114 runs

Australia – 180/7 in 20 overs (Brewer Maiga Ned 69, Zannis Michael 34; Siyavuya Mahlikihla 2/22) lost to South Africa -184/5 in 18.3 overs (Issac Asanda Bidla 70, Sphelele Khalala 26; Berg Michael 1/7) by 5 wickets

