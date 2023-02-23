Extending warmest wishes on Tibetan New Year (Losar), US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said Tibetans must be able to select their religious leaders free from interference and reiterated to support and strengthen the rights and heritage of Tibetans.

According to the Tibetan lunar calendar, Losar is the first day of the New Year. Traditionally, it is celebrated in a big way. This year the festival began on February 21.

“At this time of year, Tibetan families will decorate their homes, exchange gifts, and cherish time with friends and family. Fireworks will light the night sky. Tibetans everywhere will strive to embody the Buddha’s teachings,” Blinken said in a video remark on Wednesday.

“The US honors the spirit and resilience of Tibetans around the globe, and we’re proud to host so many supporters of the Tibetan community at the State Department’s event today.

“Americans believe in the rights of all people, no matter who they are or where they are born, to speak their own language and practice their own faith. Thata¿s why we remain firm in our resolve to defend and promote the human rights of Tibetans, including efforts to preserve and pass on the community’s distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage.

“Tibetans must be able to select their religious leaders free from interference; to live without fear of repression; and to practice the rich traditions, including this Losar holiday, that Tibetans have for centuries.

“Our Under Secretary of State, Uzra Zeya, has led our work to advance the rights and humanitarian needs of Tibetans this past year. We have made real progress to highlight Tibetan issues.

“But there is much more work to be done.

“So during this time of celebration — a period when Tibetans believe that the impact of our individual acts of virtue is multiplied — we recommit to working alongside the global Tibetan community to support and strengthen the rights and heritage of Tibetans.

“May the Year of the Water Hare bring you peace, prosperity, and longevity. Tashi delek,” he added.

Reaffirming support for preservation of Tibetans’ religious heritage, Zeya greeted by saying: “As US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, I’m honored to wish those celebrating Losar a Happy New Year. The US celebrates with Tibetans across the globe & reaffirms our support for preservation of Tibetans’ distinct cultural, linguistic and religious heritage.”

The three-day Losar festival marks sacred and secular practices like prayers, ceremonies, rituals and folk dancing and merrymaking.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), based in this Himachal Pradesh hill station, held special prayers on the first day of the festival at the hilltop Tsuglagkhang temple close to the official palace of the Dalai Lama.

In a message, CTA President Penpa Tsering said: “His Holiness has been going around the world with two folded hands, and that is the reason why we are in the position that we are today.

“So therefore, I urge every Tibetan to recognise the services that were rendered by His Holiness and follow His Holiness’ guidance because His Holiness is such a leader who is revered by everybody in this world.”

The Dalai Lama fled Tibet after a failed uprising against China’s communist rule in 1959.

Around 130,000 Tibetans now live in exile, over 100,000 of them in different parts of India. Over seven million Tibetans live in Tibet.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

