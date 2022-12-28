INDIASCI-TECH

Blinkit, boat partner to deliver headphones, accessories

NewsWire
0
0

Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery platform Blinkit on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with homegrown audio brand boAt to deliver headphones and other accessories at people’s doorsteps across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru in minutes.

“boAt is extremely popular, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us. Starting with headphones, we’ll soon add more popular products such as boAt smartwatches and high-end speakers from the boAt portfolio,” Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, said in a statement.

Select boAt products such as true wireless stereo (TWS), neckbands, portable Bluetooth speakers and wired earphones are now available on Blinkit.

Moreover, customers can get a series of exciting deals on these boAt products on Blinkit.

“These products fit perfectly well within Blinkit’s business proposition of instant delivery. As the consumer evolves, this demonstrates the platform’s continuous expansion in its portfolio to solve a wide variety of last-minute needs through the magic of quick commerce,” Blinkit said.

“This first-in-line partnership with Blinkit will be a game changer in the world of quick commerce as audio and wearables have become an essential part of our routine and work scenario,” said Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO), boAt.

“The convenience of quick delivery will help navigate and troubleshoot the worries of delay, repair and forgetfulness. As a customer-centric brand boAt is committed to being present at all touchpoints to create customer satisfaction, loyalty and advocacy,” he added.

20221228-134805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police team which went to bust liquor party in Bihar attacked

    Google will label ads as ‘sponsored’ in mobile search results

    Narco-militancy module busted, contraband worth Rs 18 cr seized in J&K’s...

    Agnipath protests: Hyderabad Metro, MMTS trains suspended after violence