Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery platform Blinkit on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with homegrown audio brand boAt to deliver headphones and other accessories at people’s doorsteps across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru in minutes.

“boAt is extremely popular, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us. Starting with headphones, we’ll soon add more popular products such as boAt smartwatches and high-end speakers from the boAt portfolio,” Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, said in a statement.

Select boAt products such as true wireless stereo (TWS), neckbands, portable Bluetooth speakers and wired earphones are now available on Blinkit.

Moreover, customers can get a series of exciting deals on these boAt products on Blinkit.

“These products fit perfectly well within Blinkit’s business proposition of instant delivery. As the consumer evolves, this demonstrates the platform’s continuous expansion in its portfolio to solve a wide variety of last-minute needs through the magic of quick commerce,” Blinkit said.

“This first-in-line partnership with Blinkit will be a game changer in the world of quick commerce as audio and wearables have become an essential part of our routine and work scenario,” said Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO), boAt.

“The convenience of quick delivery will help navigate and troubleshoot the worries of delay, repair and forgetfulness. As a customer-centric brand boAt is committed to being present at all touchpoints to create customer satisfaction, loyalty and advocacy,” he added.

