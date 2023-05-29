Blistering heat is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu until June with the mercury expected to further increase, according to weather department officials.

The officials told IANS that the maximum temperature will remain high for the next few days due to a change in the wind pattern as well as delay in sea breeze in the state’s coastal districts.

As the sea breeze is delayed during noon time, Chennai city and its outskirts witness temperature hovering at 40 degree Celsius and if there are any changes in the wind pattern or increase in moisture level in the atmosphere, the temperature is likely to dip.

Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded the highest temperature twice this month — 42.7 degrees Celsius on May 16 and 41.6 degrees Celsius on May 27.

With the South West Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on June 4, Tamil Nadu is expecting to receive convective rainfall.

The weather department is expecting isolated rainfall along with thunderstorm activity in mid-June.

The weather department officials told IANS that due to the recent cyclonic storm Mocha that formed over southeast Bay of Bengal, the wind flow pattern towards Tamil Nadu has changed and is devoid of moisture and this has led to dry weather in the state.

