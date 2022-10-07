INDIASCI-TECH

Blizzard takes down ‘Overwatch 2’ game servers for major fixes

NewsWire
0
0

Gaming company Blizzard has taken down ‘Overwatch 2’ servers to make an effort to roll out fixes for the massive hack.

The ‘Overwatch 2’ servers went down two times on Thursday (US time) to fix bugs and to make some upgrades to the databases.

According to a post on ‘Overwatch 2’ forums, servers were set to be down by the company to fix some bugs related to account merge, login and the first time user experience.

During that time, players were not able to play the game.

The servers were taken down to make significant upgrades to the databases to address player queues, the company said.

According to the company, ‘Overwatch 2’ client may need to be updated by PC users in order to fix reports of crashes and black screen difficulties.

The company claimed to remove phone number requirements for a majority of existing game players.

Earlier, Blizzard’s ‘Overwatch 2’, launched on October 4, was hit on the same day with a massive cyberattack and users were still facing problems even after two days.

A distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) hit one of the biggest games of the year which is the follow-up to 2016’s multiplayer shooter.

Players who were able to access the servers experienced difficulties, such as being kicked from matches and other types of launch-day instability.

Blizzard’s ‘Overwatch 2’ is a free-to-play game. It is a team-based action game set in the optimistic future.

20221007-121205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AICFB National Chess: Six-time champion Kishan Gangoli maintains lead

    First batch of 15 T’gana students from Ukraine reach Hyderabad

    Hiran death case: Maha ATS nabs convicted cop, bookie

    Common Kashmiri leads ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations: Div Commissioner