Blizzard’s game Overwatch 2 hit by massive hack, users still in a fix

Gaming company Blizzard’s ‘Overwatch 2’, launched on October 4, was hit on the same day with a massive cyberattack and users were still facing problems even after two days.

A distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) hit one of the biggest games of the year which is the follow-up to 2016’s multiplayer shooter.

“Teams are working hard on server issues with ‘Overwatch 2’. We are humbled by the excitement of players and will continue to focus on issues and get players into the fun! Thanks for your patience,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment on Twitter.

“Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues”, he added.

Players who were able to access the servers experienced difficulties, such as being kicked from matches and other types of launch-day instability.

“We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience – we’ll share more info as it becomes available “, said Aaron Keller, Blizzard’s Overwatch Game Director.

Blizzard’s ‘Overwatch 2’ is a free-to-play game. It is a team-based action game set in the optimistic future. Every match of Overwatch 2 is an ultimate 5 vs 5 battlefield fight.

20221006-173804

