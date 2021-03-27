A husband of block chief (Prakhand Pramukh) has been gunned down in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

The deceased, Annu Tiwari, husband of Ravita Tiwari, has a criminal background. He was facing charges in murder of RJD leader Raghuvar Rai and released on bail a month ago.

Ravita Tiwari is the chief of Pusa block in the district.

According to an official, Annu was in the Vaini area of the district when three bike borne assailants on Friday afternoon opened fire at him. Annu received three gunshot injuries on chest and abdomen and died on the spot.

Following the incident, a large number of local villagers assembled at the place and blocked the Vaini-Samastipur main road for an hour.

“We are trying to identify the accused. They fled before local villagers assembled at the place. Efforts are on to nab them. We are also taking statements of the victim’s family to find some clues,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

–IANS

