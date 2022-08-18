Two block deals took place on the BSE earlier this week worth nearly Rs 11,500 crore.

Through one block deal, Abrdn Investment Management, formerly Standard Life Investments, divested its 5.58 per cent stake in HDFC Asset Management Company for a little over Rs 2,300 crore.

In the second deal, US private equity major KKR sold 27 per cent stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Limited for Rs 9,185 crore.

The shares of Max Healthcare sold by KKR have been picked up by the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Smaller Cap World Fund Inc, New World Fund Inc, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund Ltd and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

However, the buyers’ names of the HDFC AMC have not been disclosed by the BSE.

KKR offloaded shares of Max Healthcare at an average price of Rs 353 apiece, valuing the transactions at Rs 9,184.94 crore.

The shares of HDFC AMC were divested by ABRDN Investment at Rs 1,935.63 apiece, a discount from last Friday’s closing price of Rs 1,956.15.

At close on Thursday, shares of Max Healthcare Institute was down 0.36 per cent at 385.70, while HDFC AMC was up 0.37 per cent at 2181.05.

