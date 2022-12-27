INDIA

Block samiti member found dead in Gurugram guest house

NewsWire
0
0

A 40-year-old member of the Badhra block samiti was allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in a guest house located in Gurugram’s Sector-31, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Ashok Kumar was found allegedly hanging in the washroom of the guest house on Monday evening.

According to the police, the victim was the winning candidate of Ward 1 of the Badhra block samiti in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana, they said.

A few members of the samiti were staying in the Himalaya Guest House in Sector-31 for the last two days.

The police said the actual reason behind the death was yet to be known. The cause of death will be known after an autopsy.

“No suicide note was found on the spot. The matter is under investigation,” Inspector Satish Kunar, Station House Officer of Gurugram’s Sector-40 police station, said.

20221227-140802

