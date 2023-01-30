BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Blocked out of system in the middle of call: Sacked Google recruiter

NewsWire
0
0

Among the 12,000 workers laid off by Google, an employee who worked as a recruiter said he got sacked by the company in the middle of an interview.

Dan Lanigan Ryan, a recruiter at Google, who spent 1.3 years at the company in Dublin, Ireland, wrote in his LinkedIn post, “Unfortunately, I was laid off from Google along with many thousands of others last Friday”.

“I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call,” he added.

Recalling the time when he received the job offer from Google, Ryan said, “just over a year ago, I landed a dream job with a dream company. I was walking the dog when my recruiter called to tell me I got the role, and I nearly choked the poor pooch I was celebrating so much”.

In his LinkedIn post, he further mentioned that his contract at the company was just extended for one more year, and there was also talk of a pay rise, but he has been “caught off guard”.

Ryan concluded his post by saying, “I am #opentowork and look forward to taking everything I’ve learned and achieved and bringing it to my next position, wherever that might be”.

20230130-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Noise launches new smartwatch with inbuilt GPS

    RBI hikes policy rate by 50bps to 5.4%

    Indices end high, Sensex closes over 400 points

    Consumers for accelerated EV transition for e-commerce, delivery companies: Survey