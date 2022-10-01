HEALTHINDIA

Blood donation our responsibility to help each other: Mandaviya

NewsWire
0
0

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day said “blood donation is Seva, and, it is our responsibility to help each other”.

“India’s Covid pandemic response was inspired by the rich tradition of ‘Lok Bhagidari’ and have showed the way to manage the pandemic and in turn led to world’s largest Covid vaccination exercise,” he said while addressing National Blood Donation Day 2022 at AIIMS here.

‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ is aimed at blood donation, blood distribution and blood management that has also helped to increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components like whole blood, packed red blood cells, plasma and platelets are available, accessible, affordable and safe, he said on the occasion.

The Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav was started on September 17.

“More than 2.5 lakh people have voluntarily donated blood under the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav,” said health minister.

“The success of Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav has strengthened the noble cause of humanity which will help immensely in saving many precious lives. Blood donation is a noble cause and given our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog, on the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, let us all pledge to be always there for someone else and donate blood regularly,” he added.

Atul Goel, DGHS and M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS were also present on the occasion.

20221001-181404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France urges vigilance against Delta coronavirus variant

    Vaccination only solution to curb 4th Covid wave: TN Minister

    Delhi reports over 800 new Covid-19 ceases for last two days

    Sleep apnea affects 40L people in India