‘Blood Origin’ takes viewers to 1,200 years before world of ‘The Witcher’

Netflix has released its trailer and key art for ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’, and has also revealed that Joey Batey will star as Jaskier in the four-part series. It will bow on Sunday, December 25, reports ‘Deadline’.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the one of ‘The Witcher’, ‘Blood Origin’ will narrate the tale of the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, according to ‘Deadline’, play Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans; Michelle Yeoh takes the role of Scian, a sword master, the last of her tribe; Mirren Mack is Princess Merwyn; Lenny Henry plays Chief Sage Balor; and Minnie Driver stars as a Seanchai.

Francesca Mills is Meldof, Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis are celestial twin sages Syndril and Zacare. and Huw Novelli is Brother Death. Declan de Barra is the writer and showrunner for the series, which is directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson.

