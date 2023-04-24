INDIA

Bloodstains found in Atiq’s Chakia office

NewsWire
0
0

A police team that reached the office of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad in Chakia on Monday morning for a routine investigation, was shocked to find a blood-stained knife and clothes in one of the rooms.

Marks of blood were also found on the staircase. A ‘dupatta’ with blood stains and bangles also lay strewn in one of the rooms. A portion of the office has already been demolished.

Traces of blood found in the room are said to be fresh.

Forensic teams have been called in to collect the blood samples and to ascertain how old they are.

A senior police official said that the matter would be investigated in detail since some incident has apparently taken place here after the death of Atiq, his brother and son.

20230424-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Skin-to-Skin time with your little one

    Quake shakes Assam, no damage reported

    B’luru records zero Covid deaths in 3 days, no cases in...

    Indigo reports highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 130.2 bn