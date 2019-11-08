B’lore qualifiers of Red Bull badminton meet on Nov 16

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Red Bull Shuttle Up, a doubles badminton tournament for women, will be back in action here with the qualifiers round on November 16.

Set to be held at the Fair Play Arena in J.P. Nagar, the tournament aims to give wings to the next generation of women’s doubles players while encouraging them to take up the sport professionally, a statement said.

The qualifiers have already been held across Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Chandigarh.

The winning pair from each qualifier will be flown to Hyderabad for the national finals on December 8. The winners will get a chance to play against ace Indian doubles player, Ashwini Ponnappa.

“It has been my ambition to promote badminton in India, especially for women. It’s been a great journey with Red Bull Shuttle Up and I only see it growing in the years to come. I would like to wish all the participants the very best of luck,” Ponappa said.

