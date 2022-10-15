In a blow to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the Munugode bypoll, former MP B. Narsaiah Goud on Saturday resigned from the party.

He was an aspirant of a party ticket to contest the and was sulking after the TRS decided to field K. Prabhakar Reddy.

Goud sent his resignation letter to TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He conveyed that he was resigning from the primary membership of the party.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 on a TRS ticket from Bhongir constituency. However, in 2019 he lost the seat to Congress party’s Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Goud is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Accompanied by some of his supporters, he went to New Delhi on Friday.

There have been speculations in the political circles about his joining the saffron party.

The former MP is believed to have met state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and the party’s general secretary incharge for Telangana Tarun Chug.

He is also reported to have called on BJP national president J.P. Nadda and expressed his willingness to join the party.

Chug however, told reporters on Friday that he had no information aboutGoud joining the BJP.

The development will prove a shot in the arm for the saffron party ahead of the November 3 by-election.

The seat fell vacant after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

