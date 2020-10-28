Canindia News

Blue blood in my veins: Payal Ghosh claims she is related to freedom fighters Binoy Bose and Badal Gupta

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Payal Ghosh took to her verified Twitter account on Wednesday to claim that she has the blood of freedom fighters running in her veins.

The actress, who recently levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, claimed she is related to freedom fighters from Bengal, Binoy Bose and Badal Gupta.

“I come from a family where my dad’s great grandfather was a revolution journalist & have a statue In central Kolkata. 1 of my uncle remain the mayor of Kolkata, big business houses like peerless, kc Pal etc R our close relatives. Have blue blood running in my vein,” Payal tweeted.

“& I too love to serve the society! Binoy Badal of Binoy Badal Dinesh are again our relatives who fought for the country till their last breath. So excuse me, I will be last person to play with anyone’s reputation but I won’t leave any1 if any1 does anything wrong to me,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Earlier this week, Payal joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale‘s political outfit, Republican Party of India – A.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Are we supposed to ‘navigate’ harassment till we are raped or killed, asks Sona Mohapatra after Nikita Tomar’s murder

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Reese Witherspoon discusses her political aspirations in new podcast

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut hosts dinner for ‘Tejas’ director, tweets after-party video

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It’s only a matter of time: Letitia Wright says an all-female ‘Avengers’ film will happen soon

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Manushi Chhillar wants to introduce Project Shakti to newer cities

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Pakistani actress Madiha Imam wants to be in Zoya Akhtar’s films

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

#PoetryWithKriti: Actress pens a new piece

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Dua Lipa set to bring virtual ‘Studio 2054’ gig to India

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ following protests from Hindu groups

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested