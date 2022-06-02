SCI-TECHWORLD

Blue Origin targets June 4 for fifth tourist flight to space

NewsWire
0
0

After facing delays due to some vehicle issues, Jeff Bezos’ space venture Blue Origin now plans to lift off its fifth tourist flight to space on June 4.

The NS-21 will lift off from Launch Site One on Saturday, June 4 at 8:00 a.m. CDT (6:30 pm IST), Blue Origin said in a statement.

Earlier, it was scheduled to fly on May 20, but cancelled as it faced some issues with the vehicle, which the company did not disclose.

“During our final vehicle check-outs, we observed one of New Shepard’s back-up systems was not meeting our expectations for performance,” the company had said.

“In an abundance of caution, we will be delaying the NS-21 launch originally scheduled for May 20,” it added.

NS-21 is expected to fly six customer astronauts. The crew includes investor and NS-19 Astronaut Evan Dick; electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta; business jet pilot and Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding; civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha; adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson; and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo, Commander, USN (Ret.)

Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman and youngest American woman to fly to space, while Hespanha will be the second Brazilian to fly to space.

The typical 11-minute flight aims to carry the crew members far above the Karman line — an internationally recognised boundary of space that lies 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth’s surface.

The company conducted its fourth human flight to the edge of space with six people in March.

20220602-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    #OneForChange: Are you doing enough for #PlanetEarth?

    Challenging tasks ahead for India’s new space sector chief

    Apple’s AR/VR headset to focus on gaming, media consumption: Report

    ‘Flash droughts’ to set in more rapidly worldwide: Study