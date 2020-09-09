Blue, Pink lines of Delhi Metro resume services after 171 days

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) After Monday’s success, the Delhi Metro on Wednesday also started operations on its two more additional lines — Blue and Pink, providing relief to hundreds of commuters.

The resumption of service comes two days after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started the services on the Yellow line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro as part of Stage 1 of “graded resumption of Metro services”.

According to DMRC, the Blue line resumed operations after 171 days which runs from Dwarka Sector-21 to Electronic City (Noida), and Vaishali. The Pink line runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

The services will be available on both of these Lines from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational.

The re-opening of these two Lines ensures availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations — Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase – I, Karkardooma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikandarpur.

In addition to these, three more routes — Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line — will also resume services on Thursday.

Also, the rest of the remaining lines will also be re-opened under Stage-2 and Stage-3 of Graded resumption plan on September 11 and 12, respectively.

