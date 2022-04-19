BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

BlueKaktus integrating 5000+ vendors and enabling leading fashion brands to become sustainable

NewsWire
0
0

The fashion and apparel industry has taken a sharp pivot towards sustainability in the recent years. Fashion brands are actively integrating innovative environmental, social and economic practices in their manufacturing and distribution processes. And, India’s leading fashion and lifestyle digital supply chain platform, BlueKaktus is enabling these stakeholders to achieve this goal.

BlueKaktus’ aim is to establish a sustainable supply chain by providing transparency and agility for apparel brands, manufacturing, sourcing, and retailing enterprises via its technology solutions to improve lead times, prices, and performance.

The company is helping apparel brands, retail enterprises, and manufacturers improve their lead times, prices, and performance while reducing their dead stock. BlueKaktus started its journey in 2000, with a few hundred vendors, which later increased to 2,000. Now, BlueKaktus aims to integrate 5000+ vendors with the brands through its sourcing platform.

“The business paradigm in the fashion industry is transitioning to on-demand production. Rather than anticipating demand, producers are instead reacting to it in real-time. As a result, fashion fundamentals are shifting. We at BlueKaktus, provide technology solutions that assist manufacturers, sourcing firms, and retailers in shortening lead times, lowering costs and thus improving the performance,” said Gunish Jain, CEO, BlueKaktus, adding that the numbers of vendors linked with the firm are expected to rise two folds in the next six months.

The textile and clothing sector in India is estimated to reach US$ 190 billion by FY26. With a digitised value chain, investing in digital platforms brings significant benefits to apparel companies. BlueKaktus’ digitised Single Source of Truth (SSOT) platform ensures complete data transparency between internal and external stakeholders, resulting in more unified supply chain governance and orchestration.

BlueKaktus provides real-time data, minimises time-consuming tasks, analyses diverse circumstances and ensures timely delivery.

20220419-150406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crude oil, gold prices remain elevated despite easing tensions over Ukraine

    CCI okays Zomato’s 9.3% stake purchase in Grofers

    Auto sales rise despite high fuel cost, chip shortages (Roundup)

    IndiGo restarts operations on Delhi-Port Blair route