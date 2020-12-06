Blueprint for Ayodhya mosque ready

The basic blueprint of the mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village is ready and sources have said that around 2,000 people will be able to offer ‘namaz’ once it is completed.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust has prepared the blueprint for the new mosque which will be built on the land given to Sunni Waqf Board in lieu of the demolished shrine.

The Trust had given the responsibility of designing the mosque, a hospital, an Indo-Islamic research centre and a community kitchen on this land to Jamia Millia Islamia’s Professor S.M. Akhtar who is the chairman of the department of architecture.

According to the design of the mosque, which is to be built on about 15,000 square feet land, it has been given a modern look.

Sources said that the shape of the building is oval, while the roof will be a dome and transparent.

Apart from this, solar panels will be installed in the mosque.

–IANS

amita/ksk/