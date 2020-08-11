Bluffers Park man booked for car theft, firearm recovered

The Toronto Police Service made an arrest in a stolen vehicle investigation on Monday, August 10, 2020, at approximately 6:14 p.m., from the Bluffer’s Park area.



The man, identified as a Joshua Reece-Cassidy, 25, a resident of Toronto, was reportedly stopped by the police while operating a stolen car. He was arrested and while being searched, a loaded handgun and 11 rounds of ammunition were discovered on him.

He has been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm; Possession of a Prohibited Firearm; Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm; Careless Storage of a Firearm; Possession of a Prohibited Firearm Without Holding of a Licence; Possession of a Firearm Obtained by the Commission of an Offence and Possession of a Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.



He is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., in room 412.