The Karnataka police department handed over the case of death of an accused in Bengaluru while trying to take him into custody, to the Criminal Investigation Department on Thursday.

31-year-old Mohammad Hussain died after jumping from the fourth floor of the house near Begur Road in Bommanahalli police station limits on Wednesday night. Hussain had jumped in nude state in a bid to escape the police.

The family members had alleged that the accused was assaulted and pushed to death by the police officers. According to police, Hussain was indulging in criminal activities and a case of extortion under IPC Section 384 was lodged against him.

The police got a complaint about Hussain stalking a young woman and harassing her. He had allegedly threatened her with a sword on Tuesday. The young woman had shared the matter with her father and he approached the police.

Bommanahalli police had lodged the complaint and taken up the investigation. The police, after gathering the information on Hussain being at home, went there to take him into custody. The police said that to escape arrest, Hussain jumped from his residence and died.

