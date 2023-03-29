INDIA

B'luru all set for Karaga festival; age-old ritual of visiting dargah to be followed

Age-old ritual symbolising Hindu-Muslim unity will be followed this year as well during the historical Karaga festival which gets underway on Wednesday night here.

According to sources, the organisation committee has taken a decision to celebrate the festival on a grand scale. It has also been decided to keep the tradition of Karaga procession visiting Mastan Saheb Dargah in the city as per the tradition.

Despite objections by Hindu organisations, the temple management had kept the practice intact last year. BJP MLA from Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru Uday Garudachar has stated that this year also, the tradition of Karaga procession visiting dargah will be followed.

Festivities at Dharmarayaswamy temple in Thigalarpet here will begin at 10 p.m for the 11-day festival.

Special poojas and religious activities, including Rathotsav, will be carried out between March 29 and April 6.

The temple authorities have invited Rajya Sabha member Dr Virendra Heggade to participate in the festivities on April 6. The main attraction of the festival — the Karaga procession — will be held on the last day (April 7).

Bengaluru Karaga is an annual festival celebrated mainly by the Vahnikula Kshatriya community.

