INDIALIFESTYLE

B’luru: Auto driver crashes on techie who turned it down for rapido

NewsWire
0
0

An incident of a software professional waiting for a rapido bike being hit by an auto has been reported from Bengaluru. The auto driver got enraged when the victim refused to pay him exorbitant fare and decided to book a Rapido bike.

According to police, the incident took place at 3.30 a.m. on Thursday in HSR Layout Sector One area. The act was caught on CCTV camera. The footage shows the victim speaking to the auto driver for sometime and walking away from his vehicle. Later, the auto driver suddenly crashes his vehicle on him.

The techie fell on the road and by the time he got up, the auto driver had fled. Based on the CCTV camera footage, the police have launched a hunt for the auto driver. The identity of the techie is yet to be known.

Police explained that the tussle between auto drivers and Rapido bike riders is an old one. Auto drivers have been protesting and demanding a ban on Rapido bikes. There have been many incidents of attacks on Rapido bike riders.

20230525-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HMD to invest over Rs 100 cr to expand syringe production

    Taking a photograph is a starting point now, not final product:...

    Rs 1,200 crore plan to resettle Mizoram’s tribals in Tripura

    Week-long campaign for sparrow conversation in Lucknow