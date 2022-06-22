The Bengaluru Idgah Maidan controversy got a new twist on Wednesday when the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency, took a U-turn from its stand and announced that it does not own the property.

Tushar Girinath, BBMP Chief Commissioner on Wednesday said that Idgah Maidan located in Chamarajpet is not owned by the BBMP. He also said that BBMP does not have any authority to respond to the submissions seeking permission to celebrate Independence Day in the premises of the ground.

As per the Supreme Court order which has been brought to the notice of the BBMP by the Wakf Board, the property is not under BBMP ownership, Girinath clarified.

When the survey was conducted in the city limits no one came forward to claim the ownership of Idgah Maidan. Hence the property had come under the possession of the BBMP, he said.

The Wakf Board can submit an application regarding ownership and after verification of documents, necessary action would be taken, Tushar Girinath said.

Welcoming the statement of BBMP Chief Commissioner, Maulana Shafi Saadi, the Chairperson of Karnataka State Wakf Board, said that the board has already submitted an application for Khata to claim ownership. “We will build a compound wall around the Idgah Maidan after obtaining permission from BBMP,” he said.

He further stated that there is no objection to playing in the premises and holding Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

Hindu activists who are disputing the ownership want it to be taken over by the BBMP. They maintain that the Supreme Court order was manufactured by presenting false witnesses and documents. They have submitted applications to BBMP to allow them to celebrate Hindu festivals along with national events.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will hold talks with BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath in this connection and get details.

