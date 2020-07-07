B’luru civic body to add more ambulances amid pandemic

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) City civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP), will add more ambulances after it arranged 250 vehicles amid the Covid pandemic and clamour for more, an official said on Tuesday.

“More vehicles (ambulances and Tempo Taveller vehicles) will be added this week,” said BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

By Monday, the civic body had arranged 250 ambulances and tempo traveller vehicles in the city’s eight zones of Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru South, Rajarajeshwarinagara, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli.

Among the 250 vehicles, 71 are ambulances and 179 tempo traveller vehicles.

Meanwhile, several cases of ambulance shortage and long waiting time has emerged in the city.

A 64-year-old man from Kamakshipalya had waited all Sunday for an ambulance, making several calls to 108 helpline to only succumb in one of them which arrived very late as he had suffered breathing difficulty.

On Friday, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the government will arrange 400 ambulances in the city, two in each of the 198 civic wards.

