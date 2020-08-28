B’luru civic body’s solid waste commissioner tests Covid positive

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) Senior IAS officer and Bengaluru civic body’s Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner, D. Randeep, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said on Friday.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Being mildly symptomatic, I am under home isolation,” said Randeep. His sample for the test was taken on Monday.

Though Randeep was mostly in home quarantine this week, he still suggested people who came in close contact with him to go for a test.

He asked them to get tested for free at government primary healthcare centres.

Bengaluru is the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka.

After two straight days of 3,000 plus cases, infections in the state capital fell to 2,721 on Friday, leading to the city tally rising to 1.21 lakh cases, out of which 36,521 are active cases.

–IANS

sth/pgh