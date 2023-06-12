INDIALIFESTYLE

B’luru couple die after inhaling poisonous gas in washroom

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a couple was found dead in the washroom of their house here, police said on Monday.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that the couple may have inhaled poisonous gas released by the geyser in the washroom.

The deceased were identified as Chandrashekar from Chamarajanagar district and Sudha Rani from Belagavi district. The incident took place in the Tarabanahalli village in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru. Both worked at a star hotel near the Bengaluru International Airport.

According to police, the couple were spending some time together before their marriage. The locals have told police that the couple were in a live-in relationship.

The victims had closed windows and door of the washroom and succumbed after inhaling carbon monoxide from the geyser, said the police.

The incident came to light a day after their death. The hotel staff came in search of them on Sunday noon, and when no response came from inside the victim’s house, called the police.

The police had to break open the door, and later found the bodies lying in the washroom.

Further details are awaited.

20230612-154203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MediaTek showcases innovative solutions portfolio, in-vehicle technologies

    Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after...

    ‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa can carry out terror attacks in India’, warns Intelligence Bureau

    UP govt spent Rs 19.5 cr on foreign tours, got proposals...