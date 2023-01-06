INDIA

B’luru court issues body warrant against rape-accused Lingayat seer

A Bengaluru court on Friday issued a body warrant against rape-accused Lingayat seer, Shivamurthy Murugha, for dishonouring the court.

The court has directed Chitradurga Superintendent of Police, K. Parashuram, to produce the accused seer before the court on February 9.

A body warrant, also called a bench warrant or writ of body attachment, is issued by a judge to authorise a person’s arrest in a civil or criminal matter. Such warrant is issued when a person does not comply with an order, including not appearing for court proceedings.

The accused seer did not attend the court proceedings in connection with misappropriation of property belonging to the Tippashetty Mutt in Bengaluru. The case was lodged against him in 2009.

It was alleged that the property worth Rs 8 crore on the outskirts of Bengaluru was disposed of for just Rs 49 lakh. The allegations also include illegally selling 7.18 acres of land belonging to the Tippashetty Mutt in Sulikere near Kengeri. Charges of fraud and breach of trust have also been levelled against him.

The court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against him for not attending its proceedings even after the court issued summons.

The accused seer is presently in judicial custody facing charges under the POCSO Act and Atrocity Act. He was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged 15 and 16, who were residing in the residential quarters of the math.

20230106-203604

