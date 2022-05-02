INDIA

B’luru fintech Co-founder offers job to matrimonial match, chat with father goes viral

NewsWire
0
3

A conversation between a father and fintech Co-founder daughter regarding the latter’s matrimonial match has gone viral on social media.

The post has got more than 12,000 likes and generated 921 retweets till Monday morning.

The screen shot of the conversation was shared by the daughter under the title “what getting disowned by father looks like.”

Udita Paul, co-founder of Bengaluru-based Salt was sent a matrimonial match by her father. Udita instead of responding in a traditional way wanted to hire the probable groom on board to her company.

She had asked the man to send his profile and also given the link. Udita had shared the conversation with her father after her ‘experimentation with the possible groom’.

In the viral post, the conversation between the father and daughter goes like this —

Udita’s father: “Can we talk?… urgent…. you know what u did …u cannot hire people from matrimonial site … what to tell his father now … i saw your message u gave him interview link n asked for resume … reply u crazy girl … “

Udita’s reply: “… 7 years of fintech experience is great … we are hiring. I am sorry.”

20220502-121206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bommai speaks to students in Ukraine, assures them of help

    Brown sugar haul seized in Odisha, one held

    Air quality in UP nosedives, Ghaziabad records the worst

    Doctors concerned over rising pollution in Punjab