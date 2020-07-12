B’luru girl who drowned in Bellandur drain yet to be traced

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) The police and the rescue teams are yet trace a six-year-old girl suspected to have been washed away in the city’s Bellandur drain, an official said on Sunday.

“We are yet to find a trace of the girl who is suspected to have fallen in the Bellandur drain,” a police officer told IANS.

The girl is the younger daughter of an Assamese couple, who was last seen playing near the retaining wall of the drain with other children on Friday.

Despite fire officials and rescue teams scouring up to 3 km of the drain, they could not find the girl and have renewed their efforts.

The missing girl’s parents work as housekeepers in a nearby apartment. Officials have filed a complaint against the girl’s parents for negligence.

–IANS

sth/arm