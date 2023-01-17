INDIA

B’luru horror: Two-wheeler rider rams into car, drags driver for nearly 1 km

NewsWire
0
0

In a horrific incident, a two-wheeler rider dragged a 71-year-old man on road for almost a kilometre on Magadi Road in the city on Tuesday. The victim, who has been identified as Muttappa, has been admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place when Muttappa, a native of Bijapur district, was driving a Boleno car on Magadi Road. Sahil (25), the accused who is a resident of Nayandahalli in Bengaluru, suddenly his rammed his two-wheeler into the car from behind, the police said.

A salesman by profession, Sahil was reportedly talkinh on his phone when the incident took place.

When Muttappa came out of the car to question Sahil, the latter tried to escape without stopping his scooter. Muttappa somehow managed to cling on to the rear part of the scooter but Sahil, instead of stopping the two-wheeler, sped away, dragging Muttappa along.

Sahil kept on driving for nearly 1 km, with Muttappa clinging on to the scooter before some another car and and auto-rickshaw waylaid him, forcing Sahil to stop.

Sahil was then beaten up by the public who later handed him over to the police.

A horrific footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident comes days after the death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of January 1.

20230117-174004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT Department raids Noida real estate businessman

    Over 100 chowkidars suspend work in Bihar

    Alison Oliver opens up on her role in ‘Conversation With Friends’

    RBI’s monetary policy committee to meet on Nov 3 over inflationary...