INDIA

B’luru Idgah Maidan turns police fortress after SC’s no to Ganeshotsav

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Police on Wednesday deployed about 1,500 police personnel in the premises of the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru following the Supreme Court’s order not to allow Ganeshotsav celebrations in the controversial site.

The personnel include 21 ACP’s, 47 inspectors, 130 sub-inspectors, 126 assistant sub-inspectors and 900 constables who will be monitored by DCPs.

A total of Rapid Action Force (RAF) 120 personnel, a team of 100 special ammunition experts, 10 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) were also put in place to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police have already taken rowdy elements in the area into custody and also conducted flag marches and a series of meetings with religious leaders.

Meanwhile, the Chamarajanagar Citizens’ Forum, which was fighting a legal battle and urging the authorities to allow them to celebrate Ganeshotsav, has stated that it will abide by the Supreme Court order.

Hindu organisations have chosen to abide by the order. However, the police are not taking any chances.

Rame Gowda, the Forum’s President, stated that the organisation will continue to wage its legal battle and he is confident of emerging victorious in the coming days and celebrate Ganeshotsav at the Idgah Maidan in a grand manner later.

The police have also made tight security arrangements at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi city where the Karnataka High Court has allowed Ganeshotsav celebrations.

20220831-091003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana offers guaranteed government jobs to Agniveers

    Kashmir Files: A grim reminder of role of Pak ISI in...

    Shikhar Dhawan unlikely to make it to India squad for T20...

    EC seeks detailed report on Mamata’s injury, BJP calls it ‘drama’