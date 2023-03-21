INDIALIFESTYLE

B’luru: Inspector flirts with woman complainant, report sent to Commissioner

Police have completed the investigation in connection with the case of a police inspector attached to Kodigehalli police station in Bengaluru city, allegedly flirting and misbehaving with a lady complainant.

According to the police, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Yelahanka Sub-Division has submitted the report in this regard to South-East DCP Lakshmi Prasad.

Police sources explained that the accused had allegedly sent unnecessary messages on WhatsApp continuously. The lady had claimed in her complaint that after she was called to the police station, the inspector gave her dry fruits and a room’s key.

The victim had approached the Kodigehalli police regarding cheating over Rs 15 lakh last month. The inspector got her phone number and started chatting with her after a few days.

As she couldn’t take the behaviour, the lady had complained to jurisdictional DCP in this regard. The DCP had ordered a probe into the incident and asked the ACP to take up the investigation and submit the report.

The report has been sent to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and action is pending against the accused officer, police sources said.

