Karnataka High Court took the ruling BJP to task in connection with the pothole menace in Bengaluru on Thursday. The court has categorically stated that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to adhere to the orders given by the court in this regard.

The division bench headed by the Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale expressed its displeasure while looking into the petitions filed by Vijay Menon and others regarding pothole menace.

The counsel for petitioners argued that the number of deaths is increasing in Bengaluru due to pothole ridden roads and the BBMP has not utilised the appropriate technology to fill up potholes.

The bench opined that the BBMP has totally failed in terms of closing of potholes. The court also directed the officers to submit a detailed report on what action has been initiated. How many potholes are filled?

The counsel appearing for BBMP intervened and submitted a detailed action taken report on filling up of potholes in Bengaluru. The counsel had also sought time to argue over the matter.

The court agreed to give a hearing and adjourned the matter to November 2.

Ruling BJP is under fire from all corners over pothole menace in the city. Opposition Congress and JD(S) parties have slammed that BJP has turned Silicon Valley Bengaluru into a pothole valley.

They have also chided that the ruling BJP is busy organising the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) with pothole ridden roads.

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had stated that the potholes in Bengaluru have turned into death traps. The government is sleeping even as a series of cases of deaths have been reported because of potholes in Bengaluru. He had also challenged the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to show his might in getting the potholes filled and ensure the safety.

20221027-173204