B’luru, south interior K’taka to receive heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in Bengaluru and the south interior parts of Karnataka from Tuesday onwards.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramnagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts will receive heavy downpour.

The north interior districts of Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir will also receive rains. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are also likely to get showers.

Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy Tuesday morning, with a light drizzle.

Kolar district received heavy rain on Monday, which affected the mango crops.

