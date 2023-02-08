IT capital of the country Bengaluru is all set to host the 14th Edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival from March 23 to 30. The logo of the festival is out already and cine lovers are eagerly awaiting for the mega event.

The festival would be inaugurated by veteran Bollywood actress Rekha. The seven-day event has been sanctioned Rs 4 crore by the government. The festival was planned to be held in the month of February but got postponed to March.

The 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival was hosted amid Covid scare in 2022, when about 200 films from 55 countries were exhibited during the festival.

About 300 films under various categories will be screened at the festival. The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) has already begun selecting the best of the best movies from across the world. The members will also start selecting films for competition categories.

20230208-145805