INDIALIFESTYLE

B’luru to turn into fortress for New Year celebrations

NewsWire
0
0

State capital Bengaluru will turn into a fortress during New Year celebrations as the police department will depute more than 8,500 cops in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that 5,200 police constables, 1,800 head constables, 800 ASIs, 600 PSIs and 160 senior officers are being deputed to monitor New Year celebrations.

Special police arrangements will be made at M.G. Road, Brigade Road and Residency Road where a large number of people congregate. 3,000 policemen are deputed here, Commissioner Pratap Reddy said. Picketing points and women safety islands and watch towers will also be created, he added.

In a bid to prevent drug peddling during the New Year celebrations, the police have arrested 637 accused including six foreign nationals in the month of December. 344 kilograms of drugs were seized and 547 cases were lodged, he explained.

Bengaluru is all set for the New Year celebrations after two years due to Covid pandemic. The celebrations have been permitted till 1 a.m. on December 31 and Metro services have been extended till 2 a.m. on that day.

20221229-160402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Administration preparing dual plan for Puri Rath Yatra

    Telangana woman allegedly raped by TRS leader’s son

    Nagaland’s Paddy Man passes away at 100

    It is destination UP for top BJP leaders now