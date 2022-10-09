ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

B’luru wakes up to cloudy day, most K’taka dists to receive showers till Oct 11

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across the Karnataka from Sunday till Oct 11. Meanwhile, state capital Bengaluru woke up to cloudy weather on a weekend.

The predictions say that rains are going to lash in coastal Karnataka, north interior and south interior districts. Heavy and thunderous rainfall is expected in all areas.

Yellow alert has been given for north Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts on Oct 11.

Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga l, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Sunday.

The people have been told to take all necessary precautions.

20221009-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Sanchari Vijay to be cremated with police honours

    Ekta Kapoor set for Season 2 of her thriller web series...

    Mother’s Pride: Neetu Kapoor wants to work with Ranbir and Alia

    Narayani Shastri: I am not a method actor