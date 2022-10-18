INDIA

B’luru: Woman dies in pothole related accident; CM seeks report

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has sought a detailed report from the police in connection with the death of an elderly woman in a pothole related accident.

Uma Devi (50), who was riding pillion with her daughter Vanitha on a two-wheeler fell on the road near Sujatha Theatre, and then came under a KSRTC bus, on Monday. Her daughter who was riding the two-wheeler lost balance while trying to avoid a pothole on the road, police sources said.

She succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place on the busy Vatal Nagaraj Road.

Bommai said there is an allegation that the death had happened due to the pothole.

“I have sought report from the police officers. The action will be initiated after we get the preliminary report on the incident,” he said.

“The death is unfortunate. I have sought information on what exactly led to the incident. After verifying all details, the action will be initiated,” CM Bommai said.

The potholes have surfaced on most of the roads due to continuous rains even as patch work was done.

The traffic authorities have stated that they are taking up comprehensive investigation of the incident.

If there is any negligence on part of the officers attached to civic agencies, they will also be booked, officials submitted.

Vanitha, her daughter, held Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and KSRTC directly responsible for the death of her mother Uma Devi.

The incident has created an outrage among public.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the incessant rains are not letting authorities to fill potholes.

Malleshwaram Traffic police in Bengaluru have arrested the KSRTC bus driver Maruthi.

