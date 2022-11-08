INDIA

B’luru woman ends life after lover threatens posting videos on social media

A female therapist here committed suicide after her lover blackmailed her over their private videos, police said on Tuesday.

Chamundeshwari, 35, had made a video where she narrated her ordeal. The police said they recovered the video made by the deceased before committing suicide last week. Chamundeshwari’s husband had filed the complaint following which the police lodged an FIR against one Mallikarjun from Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the victim worked at a beauty parlour. Mallikarjun from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh got introduced to her six months ago.

Both developed an intimate relationship. However, the accused started blackmailing her for money and demanded Rs 2 lakh from her. He threatened her that if she did not give him the money, he would upload all their videos and photos on social media.

Chamundeshwari in her video wished her lover turned blackmailer good luck in life and asked him not to trouble any women in future. She sent this video to Mallikarjun as well.

The police found an exchange of WhatsApp calls between them. The case of abetment to suicide had been registered against the accused and police have launched hunt for Mallikarjun.

