A woman in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against her fiance for slapping her in public after she questioned him about a previous relationship, police said on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged under IPC Sections 504, 341 and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. The police has also issued a notice to the man to appear for questioning.

According to the police, the incident took place outside the city’s KempeGowda International Airport on May 7 and came to light just recently.

The girl, who was pursuing her studies in Dubai, had returned to her native Bengaluru for her marriage.

When she arrived in Bengaluru, her luggage was missing. Later, she received a letter from the airport authorities to collect her luggage.

She went to the airport with her fiance to collect the luggage.

While she waited for her fiance to return, the woman found a chit containing the name of a girl and mobile number inside the car.

After calling the number, she found that her fiance was in a relation with the girl for a month.

Upon questioning him, the woman’s fiance got angry and slapped her.

The police said that the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

