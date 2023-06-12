INDIA

B’luru woman hacked to death, one arrested from Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

A woman was hacked to death and her body cut and disposed of in the limits of Bannerghatta police station of Bengaluru South Taluk, said police on Monday, adding that one accused from Bihar has been arrested and the hunt for others was on.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Geethamma, a resident of Janata Colony near Bannerghatta. The police have arrested one of the accused from Bihar and launched a hunt for the others.

According to police, Geethamma owned four houses in Janta Colony. She lived in one of them and rented out the other three houses. These houses were taken on rent by Pankaj, Inder Kumar and others who had been living there for seven years.

The police said that the accused, Pankaj, was forcing Geethamma to give away her property to him and sign the documents in this regard. When Geethamma flatly refused him, he colluded with his friends from Bihar and killed her by strangulating with a wire.

Later, the gang cut her body with a saw. They disposed of the body parts at various places and disappeared from Bengaluru. The police were informed about a headless and limbless body being found near a bush in Bannerghatta police station limits. Though the police tried to find limbs and head, they could not find them.

The police were able to identify the body and later got the information about the accused persons disappearing from their houses and going back to their native place in Bihar. The police team led by inspector Umamahesh then went to Bihar. In spite of the stone pelting at them by some locals, the police managed to arrest Inder Kumar.

Kumar has been brought to Bengaluru and has confessed to the crime. The accused had shown the police where they had thrown the limbs and head of the deceased. He said that since the body started decaying they were forced to throw it into a bush.

Further investigation is on.

20230612-105003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP BJP chief summons Ajay Mishra to Lucknow

    Raj Kundra, others made porn films for OTT media: Maha Cyber...

    Amit Shah virtually unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ in Srinagar built by...

    Kangana goes after those spying on her, tells ‘ghar mein ghus...