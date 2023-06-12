A woman was hacked to death and her body cut and disposed of in the limits of Bannerghatta police station of Bengaluru South Taluk, said police on Monday, adding that one accused from Bihar has been arrested and the hunt for others was on.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Geethamma, a resident of Janata Colony near Bannerghatta. The police have arrested one of the accused from Bihar and launched a hunt for the others.

According to police, Geethamma owned four houses in Janta Colony. She lived in one of them and rented out the other three houses. These houses were taken on rent by Pankaj, Inder Kumar and others who had been living there for seven years.

The police said that the accused, Pankaj, was forcing Geethamma to give away her property to him and sign the documents in this regard. When Geethamma flatly refused him, he colluded with his friends from Bihar and killed her by strangulating with a wire.

Later, the gang cut her body with a saw. They disposed of the body parts at various places and disappeared from Bengaluru. The police were informed about a headless and limbless body being found near a bush in Bannerghatta police station limits. Though the police tried to find limbs and head, they could not find them.

The police were able to identify the body and later got the information about the accused persons disappearing from their houses and going back to their native place in Bihar. The police team led by inspector Umamahesh then went to Bihar. In spite of the stone pelting at them by some locals, the police managed to arrest Inder Kumar.

Kumar has been brought to Bengaluru and has confessed to the crime. The accused had shown the police where they had thrown the limbs and head of the deceased. He said that since the body started decaying they were forced to throw it into a bush.

Further investigation is on.

20230612-105003