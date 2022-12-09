INDIA

B’luru youth arrested for making private video of girl, blackmail

NewsWire
0
0

A Bengaluru youth has been arrested for making a private video of a girl and then blackmailing her of making the footage viral if she did not get intimate with him, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Niranjan, a resident of Bommanahalli area.

According to police, the accused had captured the video by placing a camera in a bathroom.

Later, he sent the video to girl from an unknown number and threatened her to upload it on porn websites if she did not have sex with him.

The girl lodged a complaint with Southwest CEN police station.

The accused had been staying at a PG facility in Bommanahalli for the past four years.

The police said that he was friends with the facility’s owner, who also owned the adjacent PG where the girl was staying.

According to the police, the accused is also a drug addict and had installed an app which appears that he is calling from a foreign number.

The police have found three more videos of young women and are investigating the matter.

20221209-094402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Serving liquor in wedding? Take licence or face action

    Taliban deputy PM Mullah Baradar and Haqqani minister clash again, this...

    After removal of Article 370, democracy reached grassroots in J&K: Shah

    Delhi cloth merchant stabbed to death by two robbers, hunt on...