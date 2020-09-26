BMC chief, Houston Mayor conferred IACC ‘Covid Warriors’ award

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The Municipal Commissioner of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation I.S. Chahal and Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner were among the Covid crusaders from India and the US, who were honoured with the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce awards, by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, officials said here.

Chahal and Turner received the top ‘Covid Crusader Award-2020’ in the Bureaucrats category of the award, instituted by the IACC and the US Consulate.

The BMC chief was acknowledged for his “contribution in controlling the coronavirus infection” in India’s financial capital and working to ‘flatten the curve’ in congested lower class localities of the city, including Asia’s biggest slum Dharavi.

“I am fortunate to be awarded from India. I am grateful to the Almighty for providing me a historic and a huge opportunity to serve humanity. I shall continue to do so to the best of my ability,” Chahal said in his acceptance address.

Besides, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group Ratan Tata was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion.

Some of the other awardees include Chef Vikas Khanna, Asif Dakri of Wallis Bank, Amol Biniwale of Perennials and Sutherland LLC, head of Godrej Group and Mahindra & Mahindra Group, for exceptional services to humanity during the Covid pandemic.

The awards were conferred by Koshyari at a glittering online ceremony attended by top dignitaries from both countries on Friday evening.

They included US Consul-General in Mumbai David J. Ranz, IACC President Rajyalakshmi Rao, IACC West Division President Naushad Panjwani, IACC Regional Director Rakhi Panda, and other officials like Anand Desai and Purvi Chothani.

