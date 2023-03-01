The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday warned people against harming or felling trees during the ensuing Holi festival as violators could face steep penalties and a jail term up to one year.

Drawing attention to the provisions of Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection & Conservation Act, 1975, the BMC said it is “a criminal offence to cut any tree without prior permission of the Tree Authority”.

It has cautioned that those indulging in unauthorised tree felling activity can be fined between Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000, and a jail term ranging from one week to one year for committing the criminal offence.

The BMC also called upon citizens and ‘green vigilantes’ to alert the civic officials or the local police station in case they find any such illegal tree felling activities during Holi in the city.

This year, the festival of colours is due to be celebrated on March 8, with the ‘Holika Dahan’ (burning) on the previous night, with a host of related events lined up by ordinary folks and celebs.

Every year, thousands of tonnes of wood is reduced to ashes during Holika in Mumbai, alarming environmentalists and nature lovers, with many instances of trees being chopped or felled illegally, even as the city grapples with the effects of global climate change.

