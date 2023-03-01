INDIA

BMC warns of fine/one year jail for harming trees on Holi

NewsWire
0
0

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday warned people against harming or felling trees during the ensuing Holi festival as violators could face steep penalties and a jail term up to one year.

Drawing attention to the provisions of Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection & Conservation Act, 1975, the BMC said it is “a criminal offence to cut any tree without prior permission of the Tree Authority”.

It has cautioned that those indulging in unauthorised tree felling activity can be fined between Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000, and a jail term ranging from one week to one year for committing the criminal offence.

The BMC also called upon citizens and ‘green vigilantes’ to alert the civic officials or the local police station in case they find any such illegal tree felling activities during Holi in the city.

This year, the festival of colours is due to be celebrated on March 8, with the ‘Holika Dahan’ (burning) on the previous night, with a host of related events lined up by ordinary folks and celebs.

Every year, thousands of tonnes of wood is reduced to ashes during Holika in Mumbai, alarming environmentalists and nature lovers, with many instances of trees being chopped or felled illegally, even as the city grapples with the effects of global climate change.

20230301-171604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking Chhath Pooja celebration on Yamuna banks

    Films were the opium of the masses; it is cricket now...

    12 more Sri Lankan refugees arrive at Rameswaram

    Govt bond yields in India are expected to remain volatile: Churchil...