BMW to bring QR-based gaming into vehicles from next year

Automaker BMW and gaming platform AirConsole have announced a partnership to bring casual gaming into new BMW vehicles via scanning a QR code.

AirConsole offers games over the internet that contains a variety of games in their library which will directly run inside the ‘vehicle entertainment system’.

“With AirConsole, we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment,” said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President, BMW Group Connected Company Development.

The AirConsole technology in vehicles allows gaming using smartphones instead of dedicated controllers.

The console represents the combination of screen and smartphone, i.e. player only needs a smartphone to function as a gaming controller and the BMW ‘Curved Display’ to experience the gaming in the vehicle.

To establish the connection between the smartphone and the screen, the players need to scan a QR code in the vehicle to enjoy the gaming experience.

“We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole.

